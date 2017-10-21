Grand Rapids exhibit explores mental health treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A new exhibit exploring how mental health treatment has changed since the late 18th century is going on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

“The Life of the Mind” opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 7.

The exhibit explores the evolution of mental health care based on an increase in knowledge of how the brain works and on society’s changing perspectives about mental illnesses. It was developed by museum staff based on a student project at Calvin College.

Some artifacts included in the exhibit were donated by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Hospital in Grand Rapids, where they were originally used.

The exhibit will accompany the traveling exhibition “Brain: The World Inside Your Head,” which also is on display at the museum.

