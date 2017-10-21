KCSD investigating attempted abduction of jogger

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects that attempted to pull a jogger into a car Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at East Mn Avenue and S 31st Street in Comstock Township, authorities said.

A female jogger told authorities that a vehicle parked along the roadway after driving past her approximately 10 minutes prior, authorities said.

As the victim got near the vehicle, the male driver and female passenger got out and ran after her, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department release. Authorities said the victim used pepper spray to stop the male from advancing further, and the suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Authorities describe one suspect as a 5-foot-8 white male approximately 25 to 30 years old with a medium build and brown curly hair. The female suspect is described as approximately 25 to 30 years old with a medium build and straight brown hair.

Authorities said the suspects were driving an approximately 2007 black sedan with a rear spoiler and white markings on the rear bumper.

The incident remains under investigation.

