Police investigating fight involving knives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the details surrounding a fight involving knives in Grand Rapids Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:17 p.m. on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids, police said.

Police said two homeless people were fighting with knives, resulting in one person with a cut to the face and another with one on the hand.

One of the suspects walked away from the scene after the incident, but was found by police.

Police are investigating the cause of the fight and other information, and no arrests have been made yet.

