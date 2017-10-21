Police seeking suspects in stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects in a stabbing in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday evening.

It happened around 5:21 p.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue and Cherry Street, police said.

Police said someone was assaulted with a knife, but were unable to give any further information on the time leading up to the incident.

Police describe the suspects as two white males.

More details will be provided as information becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

