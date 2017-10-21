Police: Vehicle crashes into Kzoo home; driver arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle into a home and left the scene.

It happened at 2:19 a.m. at a home in the area of Douglas Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police say the woman was westbound on Kalamazoo Avenue when she missed the turn onto Douglas Avenue and crashed into a home.

The driver, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident, left the scene after the crash, police say. She was found a short distance away and arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident,

Police were not aware of any injuries in the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

