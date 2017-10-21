WB M-6 reopens after monthslong project

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Westbound M-6 has reopened between Wilson and I-196 has reopened following a monthslong construction project.

John Richard with MDOT tells 24 Hour News 8 the freeway reopened around 5 p.m. Friday. The 8th Avenue off ramp remains closed, but Richard said it should be open before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The westbound lanes shut down Aug. 26 to be reconstructed. The eastbound lanes were also shut down for repairs in July and reopened Sept. 15.

The project to replace the roadway came after began crumbling years ahead of schedule because of a shortage in a key ingredient for concrete. The number of cars that drive that stretch of M-6 every day has risen by 46 percent since the highway opened in 2004.

