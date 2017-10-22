3 guns stolen in break-in near Sturgis

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after three guns were stolen from a property east of Sturgis.

The break-in is believed to have happened between 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday in the 30000 block of US-12 near Plumb School Road in Fawn River Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says two handguns and a long gun were stolen from an outbuilding on the property. Also taken was a silver coin collection that included Canadian half dollars.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.467.9045 ext. 321.

