Authorities: No injuries in fire at Kzoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say no one was injured in a fire at a home early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at a home in the area of Lake Street and Cottage Avenue.

Authorities say the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. There were fireworks in the home at the time of the fire, and the inside was heavily damaged.

Public Safety officers say the fire is under control, and, as of 10 a.m. they expect to be on scene for another two or three hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

