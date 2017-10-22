Authorities: Teen runaways found in stolen semi

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three juveniles face multiple charges after they were found southeast of Marcellus in a stolen semi-truck.

The truck was found around 2:40 Sunday in the 10000 block of Floating Bridge Road, east of Cranberry Street in Flowerfield Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the truck was stolen from Lansing-area business Saturday. The owner used the onboard GPS to tell deputies where it was.

When deputies found the semi, they also found a 16-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys, all three of whom had been reported as runaways from the Lansing area. Authorities say the teens broke into the business and stole the truck.

The owner retrieved the truck, which is valued at $150,000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

