Deputies: Man, 69, killed in Cass Co. farming accident

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cass County deputies say a man was killed after he was pinned between a cherry picker and a wall Saturday.

It happened at 5:44 p.m. Saturday on Dixon Street in Silver Creek Township. Silver Creek Township is west of Dowagiac.

Deputies say 69-year-old Roger Molter, a Benton Harbor resident, was parking a cherry picker in a barn for the winter. While repositioning it, he ended up pinning himself between the cherry picker and the wall.

A family member found Molter and called 911, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say personnel from Pride Care of Dowagiac, the Sister Lakes Fire Department and the Silver Creek Township Police Department all responded to the scene.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

