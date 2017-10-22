Deputies: Suspect at large after breaking into Kzoo Co. store

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County deputies are searching for a man they say broke into a Schoolcraft Township store late Saturday.

It happened at 11:05 p.m. at the Sunset Market, located at 13484 Portage Road.

Deputies say the store had just closed when the man walked up to the front door and tried to get in. The door was locked, and the suspect smashed out the glass with a metal bar. Deputies say the store owner was inside at the time, but ran off when the suspect entered.

Authorities say the suspect got away with multiple items, including an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black or dark hooded jacket, blue jeans and a skeleton mask. Deputies say he drove off in a silver Dodge Magnum, and was last seen headed southbound on Portage Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

