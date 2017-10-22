Ferris State takes last-minute lead, tops GVSU in thriller





BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has long been a rivalry in West Michigan, but based on the success of the two programs over the past five years, it has become one of the best Division II matchups in the nation.

The seventh-ranked Grand Valley State Lakers made the trip up to Big Rapids to square off against the 12th-ranked Ferris State Bulldogs. GVSU led for most of the game, but Ferris State took the lead with just 15 seconds to play, and held on for a 28-21 victory.

Click on the video above to watch highlights and hear reaction from Ferris State Head Coach Tony Annese.

