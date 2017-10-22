Police: 1 killed in shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Cambridge Square Apartments along Mason Street NE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. That’s in the area of Plymouth Avenue NE and I-196.
Police are still looking for the shooter. They did not immediately have a suspect description available.
The circumstancing surrounding the shooting are not yet known.
