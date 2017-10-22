Police: 1 killed in shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Cambridge Square Apartments along Mason Street NE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. That’s in the area of Plymouth Avenue NE and I-196.

Police are still looking for the shooter. They did not immediately have a suspect description available.

The circumstancing surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

