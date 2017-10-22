Helen DeVos laid to rest in private ceremony

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Helen DeVos, who died last week, was laid to rest in a private ceremony Saturday, according to a statement from Amway.

The release stated that the West Michigan philanthropist was interred at the family’s Memorial Gardens in Ada. The ceremony was attended by her husband, Rich, as well as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

DeVos died Wednesday at the age of 90. Her family says she died of complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia.

On Monday, public visitation will be held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel’s Ambassador’s Ballroom from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, a simulcast of DeVos’ private funeral service will be shown at the JW Marriot’s International Ballroom from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Then, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a public reception will be held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel’s Ambassador’s Ballroom.

