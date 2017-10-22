High school football pre-district matchups set

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We now know which teams will face off in the first round of high school football playoffs.

On Sunday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association released the schedule for pre-district games, which are scheduled for Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

Here are the 11-player games that feature West Michigan teams:

DIVISION 1

Region 1, District 1:

Grandville (6-3) at Holland West Ottawa (8-1)

Rockford (6-3) at Grand Ledge (8-1)

DIVISION 2

Region 1, District 1:

Traverse City Central (6-3) at Midland (8-1)

Midland Dow (7-2) at Traverse City West (8-1)

Region 1, District 2:

Mattawan (7-2) at Forest Hills Central (9-0)

Portage Central (7-2) at Mona Shores (8-1)

Region 2, Division 1:

Lowell (6-3) at Flushing (7-2)

DIVISION 3

Region 1, District 1:

Holland (6-3) at Muskegon (9-0)

Zeeland West (6-3) at Zeeland East (9-0)

Region 1, District 2:

Cedar Springs (6-3) at East Grand Rapids (9-0)

Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) at DeWitt (8-1)

Region 2, Division 1:

Coldwater (6-3) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (9-0)

St. Joseph (7-2) at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1)

DIVISION 4

Region 2, District 1:

Whitehall (6-3) at Belding (7-2)

Coopersville (6-3) at Comstock Park (6-3)

Region 2, Division 2:

Godwin Heights (7-2) at Kelloggsville (9-0)

Unity Christian (6-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)

Region 3, Division 1:

Benton Harbor (5-4) at Edwardsburg (8-1)

Vicksburg (7-2) at Three Rivers (7-2)

Region 3, Division 2:

Lansing Sexton (6-3) at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1)

Plainwell (7-2) at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-2)

DIVISION 5

Region 1, Division 2:

Grayling (6-3) at Reed City (8-1)

Region 2, District 1:

North Muskegon (6-3) at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2)

Grant (6-3) at Newaygo (7-2)

Region 3, Division 1:

Berrien Springs (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2)

Dowagiac (6-3) at Kalamazoo Hackett (7-2)

Region 3, Division 2:

Ovid-Elsie (7-2) at Portland (8-1)

DIVISION 6

Region 1, District 1:

Calumet (6-3) at Traverse City St. Francis (8-1)

Region 2, Division 1:

Lakewood (6-3) at Montague (9-0)

Morley Stanwood (7-2) at Kent City (9-0)

Region 3, Division 1:

Schoolcraft (5-4) at Watervliet (9-0)

Delton Kellogg (5-4) at Parchment (6-3)

DIVISION 7

Region 2, District 1:

Saranac (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)

NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1)

Region 2, Division 2:

Unionville-Sebewaing (5-4) at Cass City (8-1)

Region 3, Division 1:

Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) at Hartford (6-3)

Springport (6-3) at Saugatuck (6-3)

Region 3, Division 2:

Homer (6-3) at Cassopolis (8-1)

Union City (7-2) at Reading (7-2)

DIVISION 8

Region 3, District 1:

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (7-2) at Mendon (9-0)

Decatur (6-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1)

Region 3, Division 2:

Athens (5-4) at Pittsford (8-1)

Fulton (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (7-2)

The playoffs continue Nov. 3 and 4 with district finals, regional finals Nov. 10 and 11, and state semifinals Nov. 18. The state championship games will be held at Detroit’s Ford Field on Nov. 24 and 25.

You can see the full list of playoff pairings on MHSAA.com.

8-PLAYER

DIVISION 1

Region 2:

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (6-3) at Suttons Bay (6-3)

Region 3:

Lawrence (4-5) at Camden-Frontier (9-0)

DIVISION 2

Region 4:

North Adams-Jerome (5-4) at Portland St. Patrick (8-1)

Battle Creek St. Philip (5-4) at Flint International Academy (7-2)

Eight-player regionals are set for Nov. 3 and 4. State semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 11. The state championship game will be played Nov. 18 at the Northern Michigan University Superior Dome in Marquette.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:



Football Frenzy



Online:



MHSAA football

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

