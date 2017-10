Meijer recalls vegetable items over listeria concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is recalling a number of produce items over listeria concerns.

The products included in the recall, which was issued Thursday, would have been purchased between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20.

The items and their UPCs, according to a release from Meijer:

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20186-00000-1)

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20185-00000-2)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04548-3)

MP Cauliflower Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04566-7)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Cauliflower Florets (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Broccoli Florets (UPC 0-72668-20001-6)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley ITB (UPC 2-13760-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley (UPC 2-17879-00000-4)

FR Asparagus Spears (UPC 2-19106-00000-9)

FR Asparagus Spears with Garlic Parmesan (UPC 2-19489-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley G&G (UPC 2-19744-00000-3)

FR Brussels Sprouts Slices (UPC 2-20782-00000-9)

Zucchini and Squash Combo (UPC 2-20785-00000-6)

Zucchini Squash (UPC 2-20786-00000-5)

FR Mixed Pepper Blend (UPC 2-20787-00000-4)

Scale Cauliflower Florets PLU 4566 (UPC 2-21233-00000-5)

Scale Broccoli Florets PLU 4548 (UPC 2-21234-00000-4)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22077-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 2-22098-00000-1)

Sharable autumn harvest salad (UPC 71373353863)

Broccoli florets (UPC 22952300000)

FR Vegetable Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-22091-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 2-22097-00000-2)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 2-22098-00000-1)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22099-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets (UPC 2-29523-00000-1)

FR Pre-Packaged Cauliflower Florets (UPC 2-29524-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Caul/Broc Florets (UPC 2-29525-00000-9)

Cauli Florets (7.99 3-Pound Bag) (UPC 7-08820-24604-1)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-00356-1)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (UPC 7-16519-01015-6)

MP Cauliflower Florets (UPC 7-16519-03849-5)

MP Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-03871-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 7-19283-76392-1)

Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 7-19283-76409-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 7-19283-76412-6)

Fiesta Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-20582-00000)

Small Hummus Tray (UPC 2-22091-00000)

Anyone who bought a recalled product can return it to their neighborhood Meijer. Anyone with questions can call Meijer at 800.543.3704.

The Food and Drug Administration says listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms like a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

