Store clerk held at gunpoint in Comstock Twp.; suspect at large

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County deputies are searching for a man they say held a store clerk at gunpoint.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at Storey’s Market, located at 7525 East N Avenue in Comstock Township.

Deputies say the suspect walked into the store, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded the clerk lay on the floor. The clerk was able to run to the back of the store. Authorities say the suspect then left the store on a bicycle heading east without stealing anything.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded jacket or sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants. Deputies say he also had something covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

