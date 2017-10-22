To The Point: MI AG candidates Miles, Schuitmaker





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2018 election cycle will bring sweeping change to Michigan’s state-level government.

Everything from the governor, the House of Representatives and attorney general position will be up for grabs.

Two hopeful attorney general candidates sit down with Political Reporter Rick Albin to discuss their campaign and the position.

Democrat Pat Miles served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan prior to announcing his candidacy.

“I finished up my term and tenure as United States Attorney in the Western District of Michigan on Jan. 20 of 2017 and really enjoyed that job of fighting crime, protecting the public, preventing fraud, preventing crime and this is a continuation of that public service,” he said. “The attorney general position, the responsibilities are very similar if not the same as a Unites States Attorney.”

Republican State Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker is also trying for her party’s nomination.

“I’m running because I have a passion for the law and public service and feel we need an Attorney General that has a strong record, that has run in competitive seats before and will stand up for the conservative principals,” she said.

At least one other Republican and one other Democrat have already declared that they’re running as well.

Hear more from Miles and Schuitmaker on this Oct. 22, 2017 version of “To The Point.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

