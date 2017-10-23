3 children among 7 hospitalized after Calhoun Co. crash

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three children were among seven people taken to the hospital after a weekend crash in Calhoun County.

It happened around 3:11 p.m. Saturday at East Avenue North and Morgan Road in Pennfield Township, northeast of Battle Creek, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Matt Saxton confirmed a car traveling north on East Avenue failed to stop at the intersection and collided with an eastbound pickup truck. The impact of the crash spun the pickup truck into a westbound pickup truck before it came to rest on top of the sedan, according to authorities.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the second pickup truck, who suffered the most serious injuries. Two other adults and three children in the second pickup truck were also taken to the hospital; their conditions are unclear.

The driver of the first pickup truck was also taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to deputies. His condition is unknown.

The driver of the car was checked at the scene.

A puppy in the second pickup truck ran from the scene after the crash. It’s unclear if the dog, named Denao, has since been found.

