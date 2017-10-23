Another record wet October in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearing the end of October 2017, it’s hard to believe that many areas were suffering from drought conditions a month earlier.

Many communities are still 2-6 inches above average for the month because of the drenching rains that fell during Oct. 14-15.

Although river levels have dropped quite a bit, the ground remains saturated in spots, especially south of I-96.

With another 3-5 inches of rain possible by Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings and Flood Watches for 18 area counties.

Two systems will combine over Michigan that will allow an area of low pressure to deepen and eventually end up near Sault Ste. Marie by Tuesday. The heaviest rain is expected Monday afternoon through the evening hours, but will continue as lake-enhanced rain showers as colder wraps behind the low.

It will become rather breezy as well, with gale warnings over Lake Michigan Tuesday.

MAP: Low pressure position around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23. MAP: Expected position of low pressure as of 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

All the models agree: Umbrellas and rain jackets will be a necessity the next couple of days.

The models all consistently predict 3 inches or more rainfall through Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, this October ranks as the 10th wettest on record; this will certainly change throughout the next two days.

October 2016 was also warm and wet, ranking as the ninth wettest with 6.15 inches of rain. Interestingly, four of the top ten wettest Octobers have occurred this decade, with 6.32 inches during October 2012 and 7.80 inches during October 2009.

Areas that typically are flooded during heavy rains will likely be again. There will be ponding on area streets and freeways when the rainfall is heavier. Drivers are encouraged to slow down to avoid hydroplaning. The wind will pick up Tuesday, stripping more leaves from trees. If you have time, check and clear nearby gutters/sewers for efficient drainage.

While it will be exceptionally wet the next couple of days, snow shouldn’t happen just yet, unlike four years ago. On Oct. 23, 2013, three inches of snow blanketed the parking lot outside the National Weather Service office in Gaylord.

Portions of Michigan could see the first snowflakes and accumulating snow later this week, which means there may be some white amidst the fall colors this weekend.

