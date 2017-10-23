Get the matte look with gorgeous quartz countertops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With winter ahead, a lot of people may be thinking about a home renovation project. One area you may to explore is stone, for countertops and fireplace surrounds. One place that always gives us lots of inspiration is the Cambria Gallery presented by Lakeside Surfaces – and right now, it has some gorgeous new offerings.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Cambria is a pure-white quartz that is mined primarily in North America. Quartz is more durable than granite, and has easy maintenance and cleaning. It’s stain-resistant as well as heat-resistant.

This year they have new options, totaling 140+ different kinds of countertops. Now, all the Cambria designs are available in the matte finish. The product also comes with a warranty.

Cambria Gallery Presented by Lakeside Surfaces

3792 29th Street SE – Kentwood

1-855-700-TOPS (8677)

lakesidesurfaces.com/showrooms

