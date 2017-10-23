GR city manager would be sad to see chief go

Related Coverage 2 West Michigan police chiefs finalists for FL job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a surprise to many when news broke over the weekend that Grand Rapids’ police chief is up for an open job in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Chief David Rahinsky, who is from Florida, told City Manager Greg Sundstrom that Punta Gorda, which is north of Fort Myers, is the “ideal retirement community” for him and his wife. Sundstrom says he wishes the best for Rahinsky and would never hold anyone back from an opportunity.

“I said I respect any decision that he makes; I would for anyone,” Sundstrom said. “I’m not going to stand in someone’s way to go to their ideal retirement community. That sounds wonderful to me, personally. But would I be sad? I’d be terribly sad because I think he’s a wonderful chief. He has a way of really communicating with all. He’s kind of a common man’s police chief.”

Sundstrom said Rahinsky informed him over the weekend he had applied for the job in Punta Gorda.

“He emailed his resume and said he hadn’t heard anything since — until the news report. They had not notified him as well. So he was surprised, I was surprised, you were surprised, everyone except maybe the officials in Punta Gorda were surprised,” Sundstrom said.

24 Hour News 8 asked Sundstrom how this all plays into the recent controversies surrounding the Grand Rapids Police Department, including a study earlier this year that found black drivers were nearly twice as likely as white drivers to be pulled over and the release last month of phone recordings that showed three officers talking about how to minimize a former assistant prosecutor’s wrong-way crash.

“I think he (Rahinsky) has proven to the community that he is committed to this (improving community relations) and I think we will be successful. If he leaves, it’s not going to slow anything down. I think the city commission is very committed to improving police and community relations and it’s going to move forward,” Sundstrom said.

“I actually do wish him all the luck in the world and hope his dreams come true, but we would be worse off for it,” he added.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley is also among 10 finalists for the job in Punta Gorda.

