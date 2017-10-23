GR police ID man killed in homicide at apartment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man found dead at an apartment complex is the victim of a homicide.

Officers Monday identified the man as 22-year-old Daran Adams-Jackson. Police said an acquaintance discovered his body shortly after 9 p.m. at the Cambridge Square Apartments along Mason Street NE near Plymouth Avenue NE and I-196.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said an autopsy performed Monday confirmed Adams-Jackson died from a gunshot wound.

So far, police have not provided a description of the suspected shooter, but the case remains active.

Adams-Jackson’s death marks the first homicide case in the city since Sept. 9, when police called to a car crash found two men fatally shot on Graham Street SW and Division Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

