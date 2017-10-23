Grand Rapids Community Foundation Seeking Philanthropists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Community Foundation is searching for a new generation of philanthropists as they celebrate their 100 year anniversary in 2022. The foundation wants community-minded people to join their One Hundred New Philanthropists, “who have a clear vision for the Grand Rapids of tomorrow.”

Grand Rapids Community Foundation requires four things to become a New Philanthropist.

Volunteer: Be committed to engaging in a committee or hands-on volunteering.

Give Now: Give a minimum annual donation of $500 to the Fund for Community Good, or establish either a Donor Advised Fund or Named Field of Interest Fund.

Give Later: In support of the foundation, create a provision in your estate plan or will.

Share Your Story: Write a statement about what causes you believe in and care for, and why you support the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

Visit their website for more information on joining the One Hundred New Philanthropists.

