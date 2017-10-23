GRPD: Man faces 6 felonies after Sat. incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of six felony charges, including four counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Kim Anderson, 55, is described as a black male standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing 190 pounds. He has long, gray hair that he generally wears in two braids. The Grand Rapids Police Department says he has “many connections” to the metro area.

GRPD says he’s managed to avoid officers after an incident Saturday in the area of Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue SE.

In connection to that incident, Anderson faces two counts of first-degree CSC, a count of second-degree CSC, a count of CSC – assault with intent to commit penetration, kidnapping and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle; all as a fourth-time habitual offender.

GRPD says Anderson may be a danger to himself and others.

Anyone with information about where Anderson may be is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or 616.456.3400, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

