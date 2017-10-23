Hourslong cleanup after semi loses apples on I-96

An Oct. 23, 2017 courtesy photo shows the jackknifed semi on I-96 near 68th Street in Coopersville. (Megan Maletwitz/Facebook)

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were still cleaning up hours after a semi lost control on I-96, losing its load of apples.

PHOTO: An Oct. 23, 2017 courtesy photo shows the jackknifed semi on I-96 in Coopersville. (Megan Maletwitz/Facebook)

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday on westbound I-96 near the exit for 68th Street in Coopersville, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

PHOTO: An Oct. 23, 2017 courtesy photo shows traffic surrounding a jackknifed semi . (Megan Maletwitz/Facebook)

The incident slowed morning traffic, but no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, dispatchers said.

Crews were still cleaning up around 2:45 p.m. Monday, but the highway remained open.

While the highway was wet at the time of the incident, the cause of the crash is unclear.