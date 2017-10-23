Hourslong cleanup after semi loses apples on I-96

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were still cleaning up hours after a semi lost control on I-96, losing its load of apples.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday on westbound I-96 near the exit for 68th Street in Coopersville, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

The incident slowed morning traffic, but no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, dispatchers said.

Crews were still cleaning up around 2:45 p.m. Monday, but the highway remained open.

While the highway was wet at the time of the incident, the cause of the crash is unclear.

