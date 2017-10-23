Husband pleads guilty to murder of Kalamazoo County mom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of a murdered mother of three from Kalamazoo County will not go to trial.

Kevin Stanfill appeared in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Monday morning, where he pleaded guilty to an open murder charge, according to court administrators.

In turn, prosecutors dismissed three other counts against him in connection to the death of his 36-year-old wife, Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill.

Her body was recovered from a field north of Kalamazoo in mid-January – months after the couple got into an argument that ended in gunfire, according to testimony from Kevin Stanfill’s sister.

Jerri Stripling said after the shots sounded, her brother ran back to the van they were all riding in and told her “If you tell on me, I will kill you too.”

Stripling testified she contacted police and led them to the body in Cooper Township after getting into a violent altercation with her brother.

She testified that Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill actually purchased bullets for the gun as requested by her husband hours before her death.

Stripling admitted she lied to police before telling them the version of events she now claims is true. A judge ordered the case to trial in March.

Kevin Stanfill is expected back in court for sentencing Dec. 4.

