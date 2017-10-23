Kzoo detectives release sketch of suspect in teen assault

Related Coverage Kalamazoo officers seek tips leading to girl grabber

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo investigators are hoping a new sketch will lead them to the man accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl on a sidewalk.

The alleged incident happened Oct. 13 around 7 a.m. at West Maple Street and West Crosstown Parkway. The teen told police a man on a bicycle reached out and grabbed her as he was riding by. He continued riding south on West Crosstown Parkway, investigators say.

The 13-year-old girl was not injured in the incident.

The alleged victim and witness helped a sketch artist create an image of the suspect, who is described as approximately 60 years old with a white scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, faded blue jeans, a gray stocking cap and black wire-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

