Man pleads in deadly Jan. crash near Zeeland

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest to two charges linked to a deadly crash near Zeeland early this year.

In Ottawa County Circuit Court Monday, Cameron Burrows pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Burrows, 41, was scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday on those charges, which were linked to a Jan. 3 crash on the I-196 business loop at 104th Avenue in Holland Township. Authorities said Burrows ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing 65-year-old Sandra DeBoer and seriously injuring her 10-year-old grandson, Gavin DeBoer.

Burrows has an extensive record of driving violations dating including citations for failure to stop within an assured clear distance, having open intoxicants in the vehicle and speeding. He’s had his driver’s license suspended nine times since 2000 and was convicted in 2005 of driving on a suspended license.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as one at sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 20.

