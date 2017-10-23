Montcalm Co. woman dies from West Nile virus

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County woman has died from “complications due to West Nile virus,” the Mid-Michigan District Health Department told 24 Hour News 8 Monday morning.

The health department did not have any specific information about the victim. It’s believed she died sometime within the past week.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 38 human West Nile cases in the state as of Oct. 16. In 2016, there were 43 cases, including three deaths.

While most people sickened by West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, health officials say about 20 percent suffer mild illness with fever and about 1 in 150 people become severely ill.

Mild symptoms may include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Severe symptoms of West Nile virus are associated with encephalitis or meningitis, and may include stiff neck, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, convulsions and paralysis.

