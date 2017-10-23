Judge may take Montcalm Co. to court over budget cuts

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — In Montcalm County, the judges and the Board of Commissioners are at odds over budget cuts coming to the courts. It’s a situation that could end with the judge taking the county to court.

County commissioners are expected to make a final decision at their Monday evening meeting about $82,000 in cuts they previously approved for the operation of the district court.

District Court Judge Donald Hemingsen said in a letter to the commission that he has no intention of implementing those cuts.

This is hardly the first Montcalm County has struggled with its budget. In at least 13 of the last 15 years, it has operated at a deficit. Voters have rejected tax increases. Last year, among other staffing cuts, it eliminated more than 10 positions from its sheriff’s department to save more than $771,000.

“We essentially have contract deputies now and how do you continue to cut there? Public safety is extremely important,” said Robert Clingenpeel, Montcalm County controller-administrator.

Clingenpeel came into the job in May 2016, and he was hired to clean up the mess.

“We at least have that budget in 2018 that says going forward that we can maintain this,” he said.

He has tackled the issue with the help of an auditing firm, but righting the financial ship has meant rough seas for some of things the county used to spend money on.

“We entered this year with the need for at least half a million (dollars) in cuts,” he said.

Clingenpeel said after the cuts made to public safety and other areas, it was time for the courts to step up to the plate.

“There’s not any targeting or anything like that, it’s just an issue of we have to make cuts, so if not there, we find somewhere else,” he said.

Hemingsen, Stanton’s full-time judge for 20 years, was direct in a letter to commissioners:

“I have no intention of cutting the District Court Budget by $75,000,” he wrote.

There was a battle last year when commissioners made $94,500 in cuts to District Court and Hemingsen eventually implemented $80,000 in a compromise. But he says that can’t happen again. He said the cuts would “impermissibly impair our necessary operations.”

In his letter, he added he is sure that the county wants to avoid the cost of litigation and calls for the board to mediate with him and the State Court Administrator.

He was not available Monday to provide comment to 24 Hour News 8.

By the time Monday evening’s meeting is over, we will know whether the board of commissioners will stick to its guns when it comes to the court reductions.

