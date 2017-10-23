More rain, flooding possible in West Michigan

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service says the Grand Rapids area could see one to three inches of rain before Tuesday night, causing some flooding.

Several West Michigan counties are under an areal flood warning or flood advisory until Tuesday evening or night.

The NWS says the spots most likely to see flooding are low-lying areas like farmlands. There may be urban flooding where storm drains are clogged with leaves or excess water.

Many streams or rivers may reach flood stage. The Grand River near Comstock Park, which is prone to flooding, is expected to rise to nearly 12 feet, which is flood stage, over the next few days before beginning to recede Friday. The river downtown may reach 13.5 feet; flood stage there is 18 feet.

>>Online: NWS river forecasts

Public works departments in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo told 24 Hour News 8 they have some staffing scheduled for overnight just in case, but they don’t expect major flooding.

The NWS notes wind may also play a factor in the system moving through West Michigan.

“It looks like it’s actually going to strengthen as it heads north, so one of the side concerns down here in the wind potential, and that’s mainly going to be on the lakeshore,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Maples said.

Storm Team 8 says rain will continue Tuesday and taper off through the day. Wednesday should see occasional light showers. High tempereatures both days should be in the low 50s or high 40s.

This October ranks the 10th wettest on record as of Monday morning.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

