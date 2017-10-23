MSU basketball at Van Andel Arena Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will be in Grand Rapids this weekend for a charity exhibition game.

The No. 2 Spartans will play the Georgia Bulldogs at Van Andel Arena at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets, which will start at $17.50, go on sale at 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can get them at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1.800.745.3000.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the American Red Cross.

“This is a great opportunity for our programs to help make an impact with the relief and rebuilding efforts in areas that were affected by this summer’s hurricanes,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said in a Monday statement. “We look forward to playing back in Grand Rapids where we have a strong fan base. They’ll see us play a very good Georgia team that is very well coached and features a great player in Yante Maten (of Bloomfield, Michigan), who’s returning to his home state. Combining a competitive basketball game with a worthy cause makes for an outstanding event.”

This will be the third time the MSU men’s basketball team has played at Van Andel.

