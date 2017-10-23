No contest plea in inside job theft at Domino’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has entered a plea in connection to a theft from the Grand Rapids pizza restaurant where she worked.

Reanna Cunningham pleaded no contest Monday to a false report of a felony and lying to police.

Authorities say that in May, Cunningham conspired with her boyfriend Charles Perkins to rip off the Domino’s Pizza on Leonard Street NW near Seward Avenue. She reported a robbery, but police soon realized she was in on the theft.

Perkins was charged with false report of a felony and embezzlement less than $1,000. His case is still pending.

Cunningham is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

