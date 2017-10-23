Police: Death of man found in apartment ‘suspicious’

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are treating a man’s death as suspicious after discovering his body in an apartment complex Monday.

Authorities were called around 5 a.m. to the Oldebrook Apartments located near the intersection of Prairie Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man dead in a common area of the apartment complex. Police are considering the man’s death suspicious, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police said they don’t believe that there is any danger to the public, the release said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

