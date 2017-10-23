Signs spread awareness of Kent Co. child homelessness





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cardboard cutouts of children have been placed around the Grand Rapids area to raise awareness of homeless children in Kent County.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids launched “The Hidden Face of Homeless” campaign Monday. It’s part of Family Promise Week, a nationwide effort to spotlight family homelessness.

According to Family Promise of Grand Rapids, family homelessness is the fastest growing homeless population and more than 3,000 children in Kent County are homeless.

The campaign aims to raise funds to provide emergency shelter, basic needs and help families find a permanent home.

==Above, watch the interview with the Executive Director of Family Promise of Grand Rapids Cheryl Schuch.==

For more information or make a donation, check out Family Promise of Grand Rapids’ website.

