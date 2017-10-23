Woman arrested after argument, stabbing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman faces an attempted murder charge after police say she stabbed a man during an argument in Battle Creek Monday.

Emergency responders arrived near the 100 block of East Kingsman Avenue, east of Main Street around 2:19 p.m. There, they found a 23-year-old Battle Creek man with stab wounds to the chest. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Witnesses described the attacker to police, and officers soon found her walking a few blocks away.

The 20-year-old Battle Creek woman was arrested and taken to Calhoun County Jail on assault with intent to murder charges.

Police are investigating the cause of the argument that led to the stabbing.

BCPD thanked community members for helping them find the suspect quickly.

