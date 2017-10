KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized in serious condition after a three-car crash in Kentwood Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Street at Radcliff Avenue SE, near Woodland Mall.

The Kentwood Police Department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The intersection was shut down for a time while emergency responders were on the scene.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit