Amid security concerns, officials mull bridge walk changes

Related Coverage Mackinac Bridge shuts down for annual Labor Day walk

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are looking for ways to continue the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk while making it less of a security threat.

The walk across the 5-mile-long bridge is a Labor Day tradition. Up to 60,000 people have taken part, starting in St. Ignace and ending in Mackinaw City.

With terrorists increasingly using cars and trucks as weapons, the bridge was closed to most vehicular traffic during this year’s walk.

Only about 25,000 people took part. Many were turned away because they couldn’t get in position before the walk ended.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Mackinaw City to discuss future options. The authority’s board meets Thursday.

One possibility is having walkers start from both ends of the bridge, cross halfway and then return. Others include starting the walk in Mackinaw City, or keeping the starting point in St. Ignace but adding a second bus loading area.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

