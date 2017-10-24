Authorities: Man admits to setting 7 fires

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested the man responsible for a series of arsons in southwest Michigan in the last month.

Kyle David Norden, 40, of the Hartford area, was charged Monday with three counts of second-degree arson and three counts of third-degree arson, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The seven fires happened between Sept. 29 and Friday in Bangor, Hartford and Keeler townships in Van Buren County and Watervliet Township in Berrien County. All involved abandoned residences or detached outbuildings. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

On Friday, after the most recent fire, a task force was established to look into them. That same day, someone tipped off Sheriff Daniel Abbott to a suspect. The sheriff’s office says when deputies interviewed that suspect, Norden, he confessed to setting all seven fires.

A K-9 unit from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was brought in to check out the scenes, where the dog, Ritzey, indicated the presence of accelerants. Teams took samples and then them to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for testing.

At arraignment Monday, Norden’s bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

