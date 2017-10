WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a wanted man in Newaygo County.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Carl Duell, 16, is wanted for a felony breaking and entering.

Authorities said Duell has a home address just north of Hisperia in Oceana County and is known to camp in the woods in the area of Crystal Valley and Hart.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231.689.7303.

