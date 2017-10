GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a McDonald’s in Grand Haven Tuesday.

Police said the threat was received at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant has been evacuated by police and is closed pending a search by an explosives K-9.

It is unknown when the restaurant will be open again at this time, 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more about the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit