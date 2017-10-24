Deputies search for missing man with dementia

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

Deputies say Robert Allen Srackangast was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Monday leaving Borgess Hospital, located at 1521 Gull Road in Kalamazoo. He is described as around 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, jeans, white shoes, glasses and a blue hat with red trim. Srackangast drives a white Kia Rio with plate number BZG9389, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say Srackangast was supposed to go to his Comstock Township home after leaving the hospital, which is about a 10 to 15 minute drive. He has not been seen or heard from since. He also doesn’t have a cellphone and was traveling alone.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.343.2100.

