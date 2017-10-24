GR looking at ways to cut traffic injuries





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The streets of Grand Rapids can be a frustrating and sometime dangerous place.

While everybody makes mistakes, most of those mistakes are preventable.

“There is no such thing as an accident,” said Suzanne Schulz, Grand Rapids’ planning director. “These things can be prevented, and what are we going to do about it to make sure that everyone is safe on the road.”

Grand Rapids planners are working on solutions.

Vision Zero includes public education and preventative measures Aimed specifically at cutting roadways injuries, like adjusting speed limits and the structure of some city streets to make them safer.

An example of this would be so-called road diets, which reduce certain roads from four lanes to three.

“People have a protected left hand turn, so we reduce the amount of rear end crashes. But then we also have on travel lane in each direction so pedestrians, making it easier to cross,” Schulz said.

The goal, as the name suggests, is zero injuries and fatalities.

But is that realistic?

“It is doable,” Schulz said. “Sweden has seen substantial decreases. There’s been a lot of policy decisions made in major cities that are going towards Vision Zero.”

City Commissioners want to know what residents think about the plan, and have scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 28 to hear the public’s opinion.

Depending on what comes out of that public hearing, commissioners hope to vote on the new measures in mid-December.

