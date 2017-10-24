Helping older Americans get back into the workforce

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are a lot of programs out there to help recent college grads find work, but did you know there are also programs designed to help older workers as well? Here to tell us more is Jennifer Munoz from AARP.

Learn more: http://aarp.cvent.com/events/aarp-mi-experience-for-hire-2017-2018/event-summary-2ec64ed707ed42ee8d7d810bd9d8f846.aspx

AARP Foundation’s SCSEP (Senior Community Service Employment Program) provides both community service and work-based training.

For more than 45 years, SCSEP has provided older Americans 55+ with opportunities to fill entry and mid-level positions with employers in their local communities. AARP Foundation SCSEP has successfully moved thousands of older job seekers into jobs providing them with opportunities to use their skills while also offering valuable work experience.

Working an average of 20 hours a week, older job seekers are paid the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage and are compensated by SCSEP directly. The job seekers are placed in a wide variety of community service activities at non-profit and public facilities like day care centers, senior centers, schools and hospitals. This on-the-job training experience can then be used as a bridge to find employment opportunities outside of the program.

Who’s Eligible?

To participate, you must be:

55 or older

Unemployed

Economically disadvantaged and have an income not more than 125% of the established federal poverty guidelines.

