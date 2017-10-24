Teen who escaped abduction to testify in Willis trial

You can watch the Jeffrey Willis trial streaming live on woodtv.com.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The teenager who prosecutors say cracked the case of Rebekah Bletsch’s murder is expected to testify Tuesday in the trial of Jeffrey Willis, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Willis, is accused of murdering the Bletsch as she jogged near her Dalton Township home on the evening of June 29, 2014. Ballistics testing matched a handgun found in Willis’ minivan to the one used to kill the 36-year-old mother.

Willis, 47, of Muskegon Township, was arrested in May 2016. The month prior, a teen girl reported she had escaped an attempted abduction in Fruitland Township. Her report led investigators to Willis.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

Today will mark the third day of testimony. On the first day of testimony Thursday, jurors heard from the nurse who found Bletsch lying along the side of the road and listened to a recording of the call the nurse’s husband made to 911.

On the second day of testimony, a medical examiner discussed the results of Bletsch’s autopsy, explaining she had been shot three times in the head. There were also bruises on her face, wrist and thigh and abrasions on her face, wrist, side and back, the doctor said.

However, much of Friday’s testimony focused on the other woman Willis is charged with killing: Jessica Heeringa, who vanished from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. Testimony today is expected to further discuss the Heeringa case before the prosecution calls witnesses linked to the 2016 attempted abduction.

The prosecution is trying to demonstrate to the jury that Willis has a pattern of kidnapping or attempting to kidnap women and kill them; in essence, that he’s a serial killer.

>>Unmasked: The two faces of Jeffrey Willis

The defense is shunting blame for Bletsch’s death to Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, who is charged as an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder. Bluhm was charged with perjury last year after telling investigators that he helped Willis bury Heeringa’s body and then saying he made that story up.

On Monday, a judge denied a motion by Bluhm’s lawyer to throw out an accessory charge he faces in the Heeringa case. The judge also denied reducing his bond.

Heeringa’s body has not been found. Authorities think it was initially where Bluhm told them he and Willis buried it, but later moved.

Willis’ trial for the murder of Bletsch is scheduled to run through Nov. 3.

>>App users: Interactive timeline of Willis investigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

