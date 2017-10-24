Judge halts livestream of Jeffrey Willis murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County Circuit Court judge overseeing Jeffrey Willis’ trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch has halted a livestream of the proceedings because a camera shot of the courtroom shown online violated a court rule.

The livestream is operated by a rotation of employees from different television stations, including WOOD TV8. On Tuesday, a photographer from another television station was shooting the courtroom and showed images of the jury returning back to the jury box following a recess.

WOOD TV8 anticipated that the trial would resume and began streaming the images of the courtroom.

The judge has ordered the video of the livestream to be halted for the time being, but currently audio of the trial is being streamed.

