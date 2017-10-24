Kids Monster Mash Bash at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle has some amazing shows coming to their stage this fall and winter. Take a night out and experience Chris Rock, Terry Fator, and more!

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle

Terry Fator – December 15th

Brenda Lee – December 17th

Rodney Carrington – December 27th – tickets go on sale Saturday

Rick Springfield – December 28th – tickets go on sale Saturday

Boyz II Men – December 30th – tickets go on sale Saturday

Comedian and actor Chris Rock is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, and eightWest is giving you the chance to win tickets. The Show is Friday, November 10. The winner will win 4 tickets, an overnight stay and dining credits.

Waterpark fun at Soaring Eagle

Use this link for Calling All Monsters

https://www.soaringeaglewaterpark.com/pdf/promotions/2017/October/CallingAllMonstersActivities.pdf

Fright Night – Friday 10/27 5pm-midnight

Wear your PJs , bring your favorite blanket for some Halloween movies and popcorn

ON SATURDAY THERE’S FACE PAINTING AND BALLOON ART AND EVEN A MONSTER MASH BASH — WITH A COSTUME CONTEST AND A DANCE-OFF!

