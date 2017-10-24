Kids Monster Bash at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle has some amazing shows coming to their stage this fall and winter. Take a night out and experience Chris Rock, Terry Fator, and more!
Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle
- Terry Fator – December 15th
- Brenda Lee – December 17th
- Rodney Carrington – December 27th – tickets go on sale Saturday
- Rick Springfield – December 28th – tickets go on sale Saturday
- Boyz II Men – December 30th – tickets go on sale Saturday
WIN tickets to see Chris Rock
Comedian and actor Chris Rock is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, and eightWest is giving you the chance to win tickets. The Show is Friday, November 10. The winner will win 4 tickets, an overnight stay and dining credits.
Waterpark fun at Soaring Eagle
Use this link for Calling All Monsters
https://www.soaringeaglewaterpark.com/pdf/promotions/2017/October/CallingAllMonstersActivities.pdf
Fright Night – Friday 10/27 5pm-midnight
Wear your PJs , bring your favorite blanket for some Halloween movies and popcorn
ON SATURDAY THERE’S FACE PAINTING AND BALLOON ART AND EVEN A MONSTER MASH BASH — WITH A COSTUME CONTEST AND A DANCE-OFF!