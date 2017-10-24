Loy Norrix principal on administrative leave

Related Coverage Sexual harassment suit v. Loy Norrix principal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo public high school principal at the center of a federal sexual harassment lawsuit has been placed on administrative leave.

Rodney Prewitt, the principal of Loy Norrix High School, has been placed on administrative leave and Johnny Edwards will replace him in the interim, Executive Director of Communications for Kalamazoo Public Schools Alex Lee confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday morning.

A former counselor filed the suit against Prewitt in December 2016, claiming he sexually harassed her and other women at the school.

Prewitt has been accused of sexual harassment at other schools. He lost his teaching certificate in Florida in 2001 after allegations surfaced there. The suit also claims KPS was aware of his history when he was hired there in 2013.

The former counselor is also suing the district for lost wages and benefits, an unspecified amount in damages and costs and attorney fees.

The district’s lawyers had said they don’t believe the case, which is in mediation, has merit.

